In the starting of this year, smartphone maker Vivo had launched the Vivo X20 Plus UD in China with the latest under display finger sensor. Now, the latest leaks from China suggest that the company is working on its next flagship phone dubbed Vivo Xplay7. The new flagship is looking to break the 10GB RAM barrier in the phone world.

There were a lot of speculations and rumours about this phone so far. The latest leaks suggest that the Xplay7 will come with an edge-to-edge display with the 4K resolution and with an aspect ratio of 18:9 or you can say 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new flagship will also come with the under display finger sensor feature.

The highlighted feature of the phone is its 10GB of RAM. Latest rumours suggest that the Vivo Xplay7 will be going to break all the records and it will be the first smartphone to offer 10GB of RAM.

The leak renders also suggest that the Xplay7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 10GB of RAM, so be prepared to see the first-ever smartphone with such high configuration RAM. The Xplay7 will be available in two variants one with 256GB and another with 512GB of onboard storage according to the leaks.

While coming to the camera specifications, it's said that the Xplay7 will sport a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone which will offer 4X lossless zoom capacity.

The device will also come with FaceUnlock 2.0 feature apart from the under-display fingerprint sensor for enhancing the security.

However, all these details about the Xplay7 are yet to be confirmed by any of the officials. It's better to take these details with a pinch of salt and wait for the official release of the smartphone.