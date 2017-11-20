Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch Vivo V7 in India on Monday at an event in Gurugram. Last week, the company confirmed the launch of the smartphone in India just before launching it in Indonesia. Vivo V7 launch event will kick off at 1 pm as per Indian Standard Time.

You can see the online streaming of Vivo V7's launch by clicking here. The smartphone is almost similar to its sibling Vivo V7 Plus which was launched in India back in September.

Vivo V7 will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart and the e-commerce giant is giving many offers Vivo phones. If you pre-book the phone after the launch, you can avail it no-cost EMIs, and also get exchange offers on the old phone, cashback on HDFC credit and Debit cards, free couple movie passes from BookmyShow and one-time screen replacement.

The major highlights of Vivo V7 are its edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The V7 smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display. Vivo claims that the smartphone's front-facing camera comes with a 24-megapixel sensor having an aperture of f/2.0. On the rear the V7 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.9 aperture along with a LED Flash.

Vivo V7 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, clocked at 1.8GHz paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has 32GB onboard storage which can expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4. The device packs 3,000mAh battery and weighs about 139 grams. It comes in two colour variants — Gold and Matte Black.

In Indonesia, Vivo V7 was launched at IDR 3,799,000, which in INR is Rs. 18,300. So it can be expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India. Globally, the smartphone was launched at around $300.