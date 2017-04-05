Vivo is setting up the atmosphere for the IPL season and why not, since it is the official title partner for the cricketing season this year. On Wednesday, the smartphone maker launched an IPL edition of the Vivo V5 Plus to mark the 10th year anniversary of the Twenty20 cricket season.

To set apart this all-new V5 Plus Limited Edition smartphone, Vivo gave it a new look by painting it entirely black, which seems to be the new trend in smartphones, with brands like Apple, Xiaomi and OnePlus popularising the colour. Adding an IPL touch to it, the Vivo logo is chromed in gold and a VIVOIPL logo is engraved at the back.

The handset was launched by Vivo India's CMO Vivek Zhang and Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan. The handset's main highlight – its dual selfie camera – remains intact, just like the other features to let fans enjoy every moment of IPL season with selfies they would love.

Speaking of the new V5 Plus Limited Edition, the company statement said, "We are very proud to be introducing the beautiful VIVOIPL limited edition V5Plus phones on the 10th anniversary of the IPL. The idea behind the launch of limited edition phone was to offer our consumers with not just the phone but an experience they can cherish for a life time. We have given strictest attention to the design and feel of the phone and our focus is to offer an exclusive experience to the cricket crazy audience. We are hopeful that the limited edition V5Plus phones will draw huge attention from the audience."

IBTimes, India, had the chance to get a hands-on experience on the phone at the launch event. While the overall experience of the phone remains unchanged, the new IPL theme gives it a fresh feel. As for the new black shade, it is pretty ordinary. The Vivo logo at the back of the panel stands out than the IPLVIVO engraving. The rear panel is a fingerprint magnet, despite its matte finish.

Check out some photos of the V5 Plus Limited Edition below:

1 / 5









Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition will go on sale on Flipkart and offline stores starting April 10, but the company withheld the price of the device. Vivo said the price will be revealed on the day of sale. Considering all the specifications of the phone are the same, it might retain the price of the original V5 Plus at Rs. 27, 980.