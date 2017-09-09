Smartphone brands make their presence felt by playing to the galleries. The entry of Chinese brands in India has made the fight even tougher and buyers now understand specs more than ever.

A good camera is a must for smartphones these days, and dual cameras are the new in thing. While Samsung and LG recently made their dual camera bets, brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei and Vivo had a go at it much before.

OPPO and Vivo are two brands that tapped the selfie revolution like no one else. From dual cameras to increased megapixels in the front cameras, their smartphones have managed to get a great response from consumers and critics alike. With fat marketing budgets and thoughtful associations with celebrities and events, Vivo and OPPO have become top contenders in the Indian smartphone industry.

Vivo launched its latest selfie-focused smartphone – the V7+ - in India on Thursday. Priced at Rs 21,990, the V7+is touted to have a "revolutionary 24MP selfie camera" capable of shooting "Clear Shot, Clear Moments" and "Perfect Selfie". The V7+ is also the first smartphone in India powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset.

While everything about this setup looks fine and quite impressive too, there's one problem.

Stories I/O, blog run by a Bangalore-based software engineer, reported Vivo is lying about "revolutionary 24MP selfie camera." The report, titled "Myth Buster – Vivo V7+ has 24MP camera? What a LIE!" backs up its claim by presenting some facts.

Since Vivo V7+ is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset, there appears to be some discrepancy on what the chipset can do and what Vivo claims.

"The Snapdragon 450 is the first in the 400-tier to support real-time Bokeh (Live Bokeh) effects. It is also designed to improve on previous generations by including support for enhanced dual camera at 13+13MP, or single camera support up to 21MP; hybrid autofocus; and 1080p video capture and playback at up to 60fps, enabling slow motion capture," read a statement from Qualcomm's press release on SD450 earlier this year.

Qualcomm clearly states that the Snapdragon 450 either supports "enhanced dual camera at 13+13MP, or single camera support up to 21MP." This raises a big question on Vivo's claims since the V7+ is advertised to sport a 24MP selfie camera.

The report also shared a screenshot of a benchmark app ran on V7+, which shows the front camera having 19.7 (5120 x 3840) megapixels, and claims to have found similar results on other apps.

International Business Times, India, has reached out to Vivo and Qualcomm for a clarification and haven't heard back yet. We'll update this article as soon as we get a response.

This should certainly raise a flag for some buyers. Pre-orders for the V7+ are already open on Flipkart, Amazon and in stores and the sales begin from September 15. It remains to be seen if Vivo can beat the odds and still manage to empty some stocks off the shelves. The V7+ still has another strong USP, which is its FullView display, which we found more appealing than the camera itself.