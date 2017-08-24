Vivekam, which is the Telugu version of director Siva's Tamil film Vivegam starring Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan, has received good review and rating by the audience.

Vivekam is a spy thriller film, which has been written by director Siva, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Aadhi Narayana. The movie revolves around the story of Ajay Kumar (Ajith), who is heading a RAW team, which is on a mission to decimate the ISIS terrorists, who are a threat to India. How Ajay single-handedly deals with the terrorists, when his teammates go missing one after the other forms the crux of the story.

The audiences say that Vivekam lacks a fresh and unique story, but the rich making and twists and turns make the film an interesting watch. There is nothing much to talk about the story in the first half and a few action and chase scenes entertain the viewers. The second half is good and high on emotional quotient.

Ajith Kumar has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Vivekam. He has undergone a physical transformation for the film and his stylish look, daredevil stunts and dialogue will impress the Telugu audience. Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Akshara Haasan and others have also done justice to their roles and they are also the assets of the film, say the film-goers.

Vivekam has brilliant production values, which are on par with Hollywood standards. Anirudh Ravichander's songs and background score, Vetri's picturisation, exotic locales, choreography of action and stunt, punch dialogues and Ruben's editing are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Vivekam movie review and rating by audience:

Nitin Chakravarthy‏ @Nitinreddy1111

#Vivekam #Vivegam : Intermission - Terrific 1st half.A pure action feast..Next level in every aspect #Thala screen presence @directorsiva

Movie buff‏ @ramsharan94

vivekam first fight super first half-Blockbuster is a small word #vivekam review complete action package and excellent mind games#ajith rocks the show

Vamsi Kaka‏ @vamsikaka

Done with the 1st half of #Viekam . Mind-Blowing action episodes. Thala Ajith's one man show. FANTASTIC!

-CR7 Paaji-‏ @SatishKakarla7

Very Good first half Thala & bike scenes always a treat on big screen Locations sooper !!! #Vivekam

Watch Vivekam official trailer here

Bhaskar Alex‏ @bhaskar_alex

First Half Report: So far the film is just okay and story wise it has nothing new to offer. #Vivekam Half way through #Vivegam. Bike chase sequence is the highlight. #Thala #Ajith keeps the audience in high spirits. Interval block

nsubash‏ @nsubash33

First half over.. once the pace kicks in, there is no relaxing... #Vivekam #Thala @directorsiva

SPY ‏ @Keshav4005

Loved ur role Kajal... #Hasini ❤️❤️❤️ Rich visuals superb songs!!! Congrats #Vivekam

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

>> Average - 3/5 >> Ajith's one man show #Vivegam #Vivekam

Rahul‏ @18Rahulvirat

#vivekam #vivegam pure mass stuff with good dose of sentiment and you can see thala like never before #blockbusterVivegam @directorsiva tq:)

Nikhil‏ @nikhildotb

Showtime : #Vivekam in Hyderabad Goosebumps entry !! Whistles and papers all over Thala sirrrrrrr #Vivegam #VivegamFDFS

sundeep‏ @sunny438

Chusina ganta parledu. Ok first half #Vivekam

Mubashir‏ @mubashir_001

Thala screen presence Surviva goosebumps #Vivekam

Saisrikanth‏ @srikanthpoleped