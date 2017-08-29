Ajith Kumar's Vivegam has made fantastic collection at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. But the figures have apparently been inflated to make it cross Rs 100 crore mark.

Vivegam, which was dubbed in Telugu as Vivekam, was released in over 2,500 screens across the globe on August 24. The movie opened to an overwhelming response and made superb collection at the worldwide box office on the first day. It became the biggest opener for Ajith Kumar in all the areas.

The Siva-directed spy thriller movie maintained a rock-steady stance at the ticket counters on the following days. Vivegam has made a record-breaking collection at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. The makers have not revealed the figures, but the experts from the industry, who estimated its collection, say that it has turned highest grossing in the opening weekend for Ajith.

However, several websites have published collection reports of Vivegam and there are huge difference in those numbers, which has made some feel that paid media houses have inflated its collection figures.

Ramesh Bala‏, who is an observer of the Tamil film industry, claims that Vivegam has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in four days. He tweeted on Monday: "#Vivegam 1st Weekend (Aug 24th - 27th) WW BO: #India - ₹ 69.50 Cr Overseas - ₹ 36.50 Cr Total - ₹ 106 Cr A Non-Rajini/Shankar Record!"

On the other hand, Andhra Box Office, which is known for publishing genuine box office estimations, claims that Vivegam has collected 77.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. According to this website, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 40 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 85.50 crore on its global theatrical rights.

Here are the details of the gross collection of Vivegam and its distributors' earning in various areas around the world, according to Andhra Box office. All the figures are in Rs and crore.