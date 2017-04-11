Siruthai Siva has released many avatars of Ajith from Vivegam in the past couple of weeks on Twitter. Continuing the trend, he is likely to unveil one more look of the actor from the forthcoming Tamil film on Thursday, April 13.

As per the buzz, fans can expect the new look of Ajith on Thursday midnight ahead of Tamil New Year. A stylish avatar of the actor is expected to be unveiled by the director on Twitter although there is no official confirmation on it. Also, people are expecting the makers to unveil the first look posters of Vivek Oberoi, who is the villain in the flick.

After the first look of Vivegam was released on February 2, Siruthai Siva has unveiled three photos of Ajith. Each of the pictures presents the actor, who is fondly known as Thala among his fans, in different avatars.

In the first among the series, Ajith was seen in clothes smeared with blood. The second snap showed the actor holding a sniper rifle while resting on a snow-filled mountain and Thala was seen with a Nunchaku, a weapon used by martial arts practitioners, in the third photo. All the pictures, including the first look of Vivegam, have left his fans wanting more.

On the other hand, the teaser of Vivegam, which was supposed to be out on May 1, is likely to be delayed. The team is arriving in India only after the first week of May and hence, the plans seem to have gone for changes, say reports.

Vivegam is a spy thriller, in which Ajith has paired up with Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. The film will hit the screens in June.