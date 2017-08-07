The audio of Ajith's Vivegam will be launched on Monday, August 7. The complete album will be unveiled directly on Saavn website and on the YouTube page of Sony Music, the audio rights holder of the Tamil film.

The album has seven tracks packed with a variety of songs, but preference has been given to high on energy numbers. The makers have already given a glimpse of it in the form of three singles.

Surviva, Thalai Viduthalai and Kadhalaada songs have been released and met with a stupendous response. While the first two tracks were inspirational numbers, the third was a classical song.

Raja Kumari, Shashaa Tirupati, Namratha, Pooja, MM Manasi, Poorvi Koutish, Pradeep Kumar, Harish Swaminathan, Mali Manoj and Yogi B have sung the songs for the album. Anirudh himself has lent his voice for a couple of tracks.

The trio of Anirudh, director Siruthai Siva and Ajith had worked in Vedalam. A couple of songs from the album that includes Aaluma Doluma and Don't you Mess With Me had become chartbusters. Hence, the expectations are high from their latest album.

Vivegam marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva after Veeram and Vedalam. Sathya Jyothi Films-produced movie is a spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan are the female leads in the movie that has Vivek Oberoi in an important role.

The film will appear before the audience on August 24.