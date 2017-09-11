Vivegam has made way for new films released last weekend at the Chennai box office. After ruling collection centres for two weeks, the Ajith-starrer has seen its business slowing down in its third weekend.

The Siruthai Siva-directed film has earned Rs 20.06 lakh from 108 shows in its third weekend, reports Behindwoods. The total collection of Vivegam stands at Rs 8.08 crore. It had collected Rs 3.98 crore from 870 shows and Rs 95.64 lakh from 225 shows in the previous weekends.

Vishnu Vishal's Kathanayagan enjoyed the numero uno position at the Chennai box office this weekend, collecting Rs 72.48 lakh from 189 shows. It is considered to be a good opening. American horror-thriller IT is in the second place, raking in Rs 59.26 lakh from 138 shows.

Vikram Prabhu's Neruppu Da is next, having earned Rs 51.95 lakh from 186 shows. Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam has earned Rs 12.38 lakh from 48 shows.

Another Telugu movie, Arjun Reddy, was reduced to 30 shows in Chennai, from which it collected Rs 8.41 lakh to take its total tally to Rs 61.06 lakh.

Newly-released Thappu Thanda collected Rs 7.15 lakh from 63 shows, while Puriyaatha Puthir raked in Rs 6.88 lakh from 48 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.10 crore.

Kurangu Bommai made a collection of Rs 5.20 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 34.17 lakh, whileMollywood flick Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela could just earn Rs 2.82 lakh from 12 shows to end its second weekend at Rs 23.72 lakh.