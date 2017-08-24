A bike scene from the movie Vivegam/Vivekam was leaked online soon after the first show got over on Thursday. The two minute and 40 seconds video featuring Ajith and Akshara Haasan's stunt is now going viral on the internet.

Vivegam is one of the most-awaited big budget movies and its makers have taken all precautionary measures to avoid suffering losses due to privacy. As part of it, they had canceled all its premiere shows in India and international markets, which were to be held late on Wednesday.

The first show of Vivegam began in India at 4.30 am on August 24 and the theatre owners took utmost care to avoid miscreants from recording the film. They were apparently successful in guarding the full copy.

But a notorious gang of Tamilians has allegedly shot a small portion of Vivegam and leaked it on its website. This video from the film soon made it to social media and it is being fast circulated on Twitter and Facebook.

A viewer named Vinaykumar‏ with the handle @vinaykumarsss1 posted the video and wrote: "#Vivegam Thala Ajith bike scene #Vivekam."

The leaked video of Vivegam shows that Akshara Haasan is attacked by group of people, who are surrounded her with cars. Ajith enters the scene on a sports bike and rescues her, beating those goons.

The end of this clip shows, Ajith receives a call from Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the hospital. Kajal informs him that she is pregnant and she also let him hear the heartbeat of the yet-to-born baby.

The chase sequence featured in the leaked video appears in the first half of Vivegam and it is one of the highlights of the film. Ajith's performance, choreography of stunt, picturisation and background score will mesmerise the audience in this scene.