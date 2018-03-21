Ajith's forthcoming movie Viswasam seems to be getting bigger and better. After bringing in Nayanthara on board, we hear that two actors have been signed to play villains in the upcoming action-thriller.

Rumors are rife that action king Arjun Sarja, who had worked with Ajith in Mankatha, will play the main villain in Viswasam. RK Suresh has also been roped in to play a negative character.



Ajith is said to be playing the role of a cop. Recently, there were reports that he was practicing shooting as part of the preparation for his role in Viswasam, as he is making sure to ace the scenes as a cop accurately.

Viswasam brings Ajith and Siruthai Siva for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. The latest venture is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films.

Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film. It is her fourth movie with Ajith after Billa, Aegan, and Arrambam.

It was expected that the shooting of the movie would have started by now. But due to the ongoing strike, the shooting has been delayed. It has to be noted that a set has already been erected in Hyderabad.

The makers wanted the movie to be a Diwali release, but the delay in the commencement of shoot might change their plans.