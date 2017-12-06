An audio of the purported telephonic conversation between Vishal and the man, who was allegedly threatened by some supporters of AIADMK candidate E Madhusudanan for the RK Nagar by-poll, has been leaked online.

In the clip, the husband of the proposer, who was threatened by the AIADMK supporters, is seen having a conversation with Vishal. The victim states that she was threatened and told to file a complaint against Vishal from the supporters of E Madhusudanan claiming that the signatures were forged.

Now, the audio of the alleged conversation is doing rounds online.

Vishal's application to contest the RK Nagar by-poll was rejected after two proposers out of 10 claimed that their signatures were forged.

Upon listening to the audio, the Returning Officer reportedly accepted his nominations, but later it was rejected as the veracity of the person speaking therein could not be ascertained.

"Democracy at its lowest low !! Disheartening to hear that the nomination made by me was initially accepted & later when I left, has been announced as invalid," furious Vishal tweeted.

Now, the actor will be supporting an independent candidate and will put his weight behind for his victory. Apart from Vishal, the nomination papers of Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of late Jayalalithaa, has been rejected for leaving several columns blank in the application.

Every independent nominee who aspires to contest an election should have 10 proposers from the constituency where he files the nomination paper, according to the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

The RK Nagar assembly seat is vacant since the death of J Jayalalithaa. E Madhusudanan from AIADMK, N Marudu Ganesh from DMK and AIADMK rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran among others are contesting the by-poll, which will be held on December 21. A total of 145 people filed their nomination papers of which 72 nominations have been accepted, while 73 have been rejected.

The result will be announced on December 24.