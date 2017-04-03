Vishal Krishna has won the Tamil Producers' Council Elections, which was held on Sunday, April 3, to become the new President of the guild. The actor and producer, who is also the secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, has now created history. He now occupies two powerful positions in Kollywood.

The actor defeated producers S Radhakrishnan of Maruthi Films and Kothanda Ramaiah of KR Infotainment by a good margin. Vishal got 476 votes, while the other two received 332 and 224 votes, respectively.

Speaking to the media after the results were announced, Vishal thanked the members for electing him and promised to work against piracy. "A young team has won and we are giving a challenge to pirates like Tamilrockers as we will tackle the menace head on," The Hindu quotes the actor as saying.

The Tamilrockers website has been a popular torrent site for South Indian movies. It has often released pirated copies of a new Tamil movie, drawing the ire of Kollywood. Many attempts have been made to close the website and it has to be seen how Vishal will handle the issue.

Coming back to the elections, Prakash Raj and Gautham Menon, who contested from Vishal's Namma Ani have been elected as the vice-presidents of the Tamil Producers' Council. KE Gnanavelraja and SR Prabhu from the actor's side have also won the elections for the posts of Honourable Secretary and Treasurer posts, respectively.

Producer Keyar's team managed to secure only one victory in the form of Kathiresan, who will be the one of the two secretaries of the producers' guild. Only Mysskin from Vishal's Namma Ani lost in the elections.

The polling was held at Kanthasamy Naidu College in Chennai and it was held between 8.30 am and 4 pm amid tight security. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suhasini Mani Rathnam, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Manobala were some of the prominent names who cast their votes at the election, which registered 1059 valid votes.

The result comes as a major victory to Vishal, who was suspended by the Tamil Producers Council earlier over his critical comments on the functioning of the officer bearers of the previous administration. But it was revoked by the guild following a Supreme Court order.

This incident apparently persuaded Vishal to form his team to contest this elections. Meanwhile, many celebrities have congratulated Vishal for his victory. Below, find comments posted by a few celebrities on Twitter:

Dhananjayan Govind: #TFPCElection... It was a total wave/Tsunami from #Vishal & Team & hence won all. Congrats Team. Thanks to 288 Producers who voted for me.

Kasturi Shankar‏: #VISHAL juggernaut just keeps on rolling! #producerscouncilelection congrats @menongautham @prabhu_sr @kegvraja @prakashraaj . SO PROUD !

Khushbusundar‏: We nd gud ppl in right places 2 tke d rspnsblty 4wrd wid cmplte sincerity n honesty. #Vishal @prakashraaj @menongautham n team r d best

My super friend #Vishal proves it once again tat good will always win..