The newly weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are giving us big time couple goal! Captain Virat Kohli made a kickass century to lead India to a comfortable six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international. He led the chase with a superb 112 off 119 balls on February 1 – his 33rd ton in 50-over cricket but first in South Africa, and Anushka Sharma couldn't stop gushing about it.

Sui Dhaaga actress took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures giving out hearts and cheering her husband. Check out the pictures below to see how adorable she is:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on January 15, gave South Africa a good reply on the cricket field when he put up a massive score of 153 runs on Day 3 of the Test match. And the moment he hit a boundary to cross the 150-run mark, the Indian captain dedicated it to his ladylove and wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat, who was totally on fire, pulled out his wedding ring — which he wears in a chain around his neck — and kissed it to dedicate his innings to Anushka. And to no surprise, the cameras turned to him and gave viewers a good close-up of the adorable gestures, which made netizens go berserk on social media with their reactions.

And once again, Virat has impressed his lady love.

On the professional front, Anushka is currently busy with three projects. One is with filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Secondly, her home production Pari. The actress recently shared a scary poster where she was seen with a bruised and bloodied face with a demon resting its hands on her shoulders.

And finally, YRF's Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan.