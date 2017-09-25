India are back on top of the world. The Virat Kohli-led side vanquished Australia to pocket the five-match ODI series with an unassailable 3-0 advantage in Indore on Sunday (September 24).

The five-wicket success at the Holkar Stadium meant India returned to number one in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Team Rankings, replacing South Africa.

India now have 120 rating points while South Africa are second with 119. Australia are at third position with 114 points.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (1/58, 78 off 72) was the star for the hosts as they successfully chased down 293 on Sunday, the day which marked 10 years of India's ICC World Twenty20 2007 triumph. On September 24, 2007, India had defeated Pakistan in the final to win the first ever World T20 trophy in South Africa.

India also equalled their best win streak in ODIs. Now they are victorious in nine games at a stretch. The previous feat lasted from November 2008 to February 2009 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

The hosts had started the Australia series at number three position in ICC Rankings. Both the teams were tied at 117 points but India were placed higher on decimal points.

Now, in order to retain the number on spot, India need to win one of the remaining two matches. The fourth ODI is in Bengaluru on September 28 while the final contest is on October 1 (Sunday) in Nagpur.

If India lose both the games then they will have 118 points and slip to second behind South Africa.

Currently India are number one in both Tests and ODIs.

Current ODI Team Rankings (as on September 24, 2017)

1. India (120 rating points)

2. South Africa (119)

3. Australia (114)

4. England (113)

5. New Zealand (111)

6. Pakistan (95)

7. Bangladesh (94)

8. Sri Lanka (86)

9. West Indies (78)

10. Afghanistan (54)

11. Zimbabwe (52)

12. Ireland (41)