India cricket team captain Virat Kohli is one of the most popular figures in the country. There are a number of reasons for this. Besides being a wonderful cricketer, he is a youth icon and is Bollywood star Anuskha Sharma's boyfriend too.

No wonder, Kohli is active on social media, and at times does not mind interacting with his followers too. He also regularly updates his Instagram feed, with pictures of him in the gym, dinner alongside his teammates and also some cheeky videos, allowing people a peep into his private life. It is such kind of things, which have helped him gain a large fan following on Instagram.

The Delhi man is also one of the most followed Indian on Instagram, with more than 16.7 million followers, and advertisers make the most out of it as they pay him a handsome amount for a single Instagram post too.

He is paid 3.2 crore per post.

If you are not able to understand the massive number, which Kohli earns per post. It is equal to buying a whopping 359 Apple iPhone X handsets. The cost of Apple iPhoneX (64 gb) seems to be Rs 89,000 on online forums.

Forget his cricket stats, look at his bank numbers

When it comes to brand value, as per Forbes, he ranks ahead of Argentine football star, Lionel Messi and also NBA player Stephen Curry. Kohli has a brand value of $14.5m, while Messi and Curry's stand at $13.5m and $13.4m.

He is the richest Indian athlete in India, and mix that with his popularity, Kohli is a brand within himself.

He also signed a mammoth Rs 100 crore deal with Puma in February 2017.

It has also been learned that the player has increased his advertisement charges too, to Rs 5 crore per day.

His earnings from various other endorsements have been taking the upward curve quite frequently, and the player's bank account in the next few years is going to get even more massive.