Virat Kohli has conquered the cricketing world with his consistent run in all formats of the game. Having scored runs at will in all conditions, the 28-year-old has already collected 17 Test centuries and has an average of nearly 50.

However, if anything that can go against the argument of him being among the best in the modern-era, then it is his nightmare performance in England during India's tour of 2014. Kohli managed only 134 runs at 13.4 in India's 3-1 defeat under MS Dhoni.

His weakness outside the off-stump was consistently exploited by the English seamers. It was painful to see the right-hander getting beaten often and being so unsure about his abilities.

With India set to tour England again in 2018, Kohli will be the spotlight and this time he will be leading the world number one Test side, which has enjoyed tremendous success at home, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

As it turns out, Kohli is all set to be better equipped to handle the conditions in England as the Delhi dasher, along with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are favourites to sign up for a County stint later this year.

Ashwin, Jadeja in Worcestershire radar

Worcestershire, a second division County team, are interested in signing Ashwin. Jadeja is also under their radar. Other country clubs are also interested in signing players from India, including Kohli, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Notably, Kohli had revealed in 2016 he would love to be involved with county before India tours England next year. The Team India captain had stressed on the need for Indian players to "play a lot of cricket everywhere in the world".

Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan had been part of Worcestershire in the 2006 season and the stint worked wonders for the left-arm fast bowler. Notably, the club's director of cricket, Steve Rhodes confirmed that the Indian spin duo are in their radar, according to the report.

India's seasoned county campaigner Cheteshwar Pujara is also expected to return to England and feature for Nottinghamshire, for whom he played earlier this year.

India's packed home season may play spoilsport

Barring Pujara, the others -- Kohli, Ashwin and Jadeja -- are set for a rigorous limited-overs season later this year, with Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka visiting India.

If the County teams have it their way, then the players will likely head to England in September, following the completion of the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka on September 6. With Australia home series starting in October, the possible one-month gap might be used to get Indian stars ready for English tour next year.

Apart from Kohli, Ashwin and Jadeja, who have been shattering records in subcontinent conditions, will be expected to assist the in-form Indian seamers during the tour to England. A county stint will be of great help to the spin twins, who are yet to prove their worth overseas.