The Indian bowlers bagged major headlines in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav troubling the visitors. An incredible performance from the bowlers helped India beat Australia by 50 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Chinaman became the centre of attention, completing an amazing hat-trick. He only became the third Indian bowler to complete a hat-trick after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev.

However, one should not forget the contribution that was made by Virat Kohli, who was the standout batsman in the second ODI. He scored a wonderful 92 runs, and played some shots, which received some serious accolades from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was in awe with the way the Delhi man made adjustments to take on Australia.

Kohli's innings was even more special as the batting conditions were not too easy as rest of the players found out. The India captain, with his special innings of 92 runs, showed the classy batsman he is in world cricket.

"It was a very good innings, absolutely terrific. Some of the shots that he played when the ball bounced just a little more than anticipated showed the class of the man" Gavaskar told NDTV.

"His partnership with Rahane, that was needed at the point of time with India having lost the prolific Rohit Sharma early on. It was not an easy pitch to bat on. All the batsmen who got half-centuries deserve that credit."

Kohli and the rest of the India bowlers will be eager to continue with such kind of performances when they face Australia in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium on Sunday. India have managed to take 2-0 lead in the five-match series, and will be looking to clinch the series in Indore.

If India play a similar type of cricket with both the bat and ball, Australia might once again struggle against this in-form India team.