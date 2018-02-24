Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have been sharing good chemistry ever since the former Team Director rejoined the dressing room in July 2017. However, the two key members of the team are not on the same page over the possibility of India hosting their first day-night Test later this year.

It all started when Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary recently initiated a proposal to schedule the day-night Test in the country for October against a visiting West Indies team in a bid to revive viewership for the longest format of the game.

Notably, India and Bangladesh are the only Test playing countries to have not featured in a day-night Test.

Choudhary had reportedly consulted Shastri via email for the latter's viewpoint on the issue. The former India captain replied in the affirmative, saying the day-night match "could be tried out as an experiment with a game starting at 12 pm", according to the email, as quoted by cricbuzz.

Kohli and co. fear losing home advantage

However, Shastri faced opposition from Kohli and men, who unanimously opposed the idea of hosting day-night Test in the near future when consulted by the former, according to a Team India insider, as reported by DNA.

The Indian players are apprehensive about playing a day-night Test as they are concerned about losing the home advantage to the visiting team.

Spinners, who have been the world number one side's wreckers-in-chief at home, may struggle to make an impact in day-night Tests as dew is likely to set in early during winters. Also, the usage of pink ball demands more grass on the wicket as abrasive surfaces will lead to losing the seam early.

The report helps raise a few eyebrows as Kohli had supported the idea of playing the longest format of the game under light, calling the inaugural day-night Test between Australia and New Zealand in 2015 a "landmark move".

CoA pulls up Choudhary

BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai has also written a strongly-worded letter to Choudhary, highlighting the latter's failure to consult all stakeholders before initiating the proposal for the day-night Test.

Rai, in his letter, told Choudhary that the BCCI needs to consider the opinions of players and fans, who according to him, are the "greatest stakeholders" of the cricket board.

Is India stalling Cricket Australia's day-night Test plans?

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) is awaiting India's nod for a day-night Test when the team travels Down Under later this year. The host nation is yet to announce the schedule for the much-anticipated tour.

India are reportedly unwilling to play a day-night Test in Australia as the Baggy Greens have all four such Tests in the past (three in Adelaide, one in Brisbane). As it turns out, the BCCI though are unwilling to accept the team's argument.

"How long can we hide behind excuses for handing over the home advantage to others? We have learnt that players are wary of saying yes to a day-night Test against Australia would mean playing a game in Brisbane, which is their fortress. Is that a good enough reason to remain isolated in world cricket?," a BCCI official said, as quoted by the report.