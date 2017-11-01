When in New Delhi, how can you miss out on Virat Kohli's restaurant NUEVA. Captain fantastic took it upon himself to treat his team to a perfect dine out on the eve of India's first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday November 1. Watch the T20I LIVE!

Nueva, owned by Kohli, is the first-of-its-kind restaurant in India that serves authentic South American food! The unique restaurant, set up this year itself, boosts a major firepower in the form of two-time Gourmand Award winning Chef Michael Swami.

The menu might be everything South American, but the food also draws inspirations from Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Japan and Asian cuisine. FULL MENU and restaurant REVIEWS.

[PICS]: @imVkohli along with teammates at Nueva Restaurant, Delhi Yesterday!pic.twitter.com/oYdC69ECdJ — Virat kohli (@Virat_Official) October 31, 2017

India are looking for their first ever win against the Black Caps in the Twenty-20 format of the game and also, in the process, giving a fitting farewell to the veteran Ashish Nehra, who plays his last international match.

It's a known fact that a hearty meal before a night of big assignment does bring a plethora of energy as well as luck. Remains to be seen now if Kohli's wonderful gesture last night indeed brew magic and whether it gives Team India a grand success at the end of the day.

Had great nite at Nueva resturant with boys lastnite @virat.kohli @rahulkl .Loved the food and service. Thanks for celebrating my anniversary.????? A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

In case you are also up for a hearty meal right ahead of the match, find the location of the restaurant below. The opening hours are 12 noon to 12 midnight.

The cricket match starts at 7 pm IST.

How do I get there?

Nueva is located at RK Puram in New Delhi. More specifically, on the ground floor of Delhi NCR's culinary hotspot Sangam Courtyard.

Closest metro stations: Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Green Park.