Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made headlines with reports of them getting engaged on New Year's eve in Dehradun. But the cricketer has now slammed the reports on social media.

"We aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2)," Virat tweeted. "Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :)" he added. Anushka re-tweeted the posts.

The Sultan actress' spokesperson too rubbished the reports and said that the lovebirds are on a holiday in Uttarakhand. "The rumours surrounding Anushka and Virat's engagement are untrue. They are on vacation," the spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror.

It was earlier reported that Anushka-Virat are staying at the luxurious Hotel Ananda in Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand, which is 17 kms from Dehradun. Amitabh Bachchan with his family and Anil Ambani with wife Tina were said to be attending the ring ceremony.

However, the recent buzz is that the celebrities have flown down to Uttarakhand to attend a New Year bash, and not the duo's engagement ceremony. "Many are saying that Virat is set to become the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand tourism and was personally invited by Chief Minister Harish Rawat. The CM wished him and Anushka a happy stay in his state. A grand bash has been planned for New Year's Eve which will be attended by all the celebs in town," the spokesperson further said.

Engagement rumours went rife when several pictures from the couple's getaway started doing the rounds on social media. Anushka is also seen doing some puja in those pictures. The actress' mother is a Garhwali and Dehradun is a place they frequently visit.

In fact, Anushka's 82-year-old paternal grandmother Urmila Sharma, who stays in Dehradun, too slammed the reports of engagement. She told the Times of India that she is not aware of any engagement yet, but she will be happy if the two decide to get married.

"Anuskha had last come to visit me when her grandfather expired five years ago. I regularly go to Mumbai to meet her and we also talk on the phone. I had a word with Anuksha's father Ajay yesterday but he didn't mention anything about an engagement," she said.