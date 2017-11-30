Virat Kohli has set high standards on the cricket field - be it fitness or batting. But as a youngster he was not the same and did not like the strict fitness drills which were put in place in Delhi. The man behind those tough training methods has been revealed by the Indian captain and he has admitted of "running away" from him.

Last night (November 29), it was celebration time for Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) as it hosted its first annual conclave at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Kohli, the homeboy, was felicitated for completing 50 centuries in international cricket.

The Indian skipper was honoured by spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi was he was delighted to receive the award from him. The 29-year-old has given a citation, a trophy and Delhi cap by Bedi.

Kohli paid rich tributes to Bedi and showed his respect by touching his feet. Later, he revealed how he was scared of the spin great as a youngster and ran away due to his tough fitness methods as coach.

"It is indeed an honour to receive the award from Bishan sir. From not understanding the importance of fitness and running away from him in Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 cricket only because he made us train too much to becoming... my life right now is something he has been doing for ages now. So many people have been able to succeed because of that. Thank you, sir," Kohli said.

Former Delhi captains including Virender Sehwag were felicitated at the annual conclave. 1983 World Cup winners from Delhi - Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath and Kirti Azad were also honoured.

Kohli said he had learnt a lot from "super stars" of Delhi cricket. "When I started coming to this association to play cricket, like all my friends and teammates, I used to see the super stars of Delhi cricket and legends.

"I have learnt so much from them and aspired to be like them. To be able to be among them as India cricket captain is indeed an honour. Hopefully I can keep doing the work that I am able to do till now along with my team," he said.

On Saturday (December 2), Kohli-led India will face Sri Lanka in the third and final Test of the series. The hosts hold 1-0 advantage after winning the second match in Nagpur.