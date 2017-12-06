Virat Kohli's prolific year has ended with the third Test against Sri Lanka today (December 6) at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. However, India will be seen in action against the islanders in the limited-overs series. The captain has been rested ahead of South Africa tour.

The third Test ended in a draw on Wednesday as Sri Lankan batsmen battled hard to reach 299/5 in 410-run chase. India won the rubber 1-0 for a world record equalling ninth consecutive series win.

Speaking after the match, Kohli explained why needed to rest before the South Africa series. India play Proteas in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is from January 5, 2018.

"Last time I took rest it was very difficult for me to handle (watching the boys play). My body is wanting it (rest) right now, to be very honest," Kohli told Sanjay Manjrekar when asked how difficult it would be to watch India playing without him.

The 29-year-old said he was playing non-stop for nearly 48 months and the workload was "massive".

"It has been a long, long season. For the last 48 months I have hardly taken rest. And I have played every game. The workload has been massive. I can't play with low energy. My body has taken a toll in the last couple of years. Right now is the perfect time to rest before the big series against South Africa," he added.

In Kohli's absence, the "Men in Blue" will be led by Rohit Sharma. The ODI series starts in Dharamsala on Sunday (December 10).