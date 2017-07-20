The coach selection fiasco has led to some embarrassing moments for India cricket. The chaos however has subsided with the selection of Ravi Shastri as the new coach of the Indian team, and the former Team Director has got Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar as bowling and batting coach. Bangar also doubles up as an assistant coach.

There was a serious need for a new India coach after the fallout between former coach Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli. The CAC wanted the two to settle their differences so that Kumble would remain in the job. However, the relations between the duo went wayward, which led to Kumble's resignation.

The CAC, after interviewing some of the candidates to replace Kumble, zeroed on in Shastri, who always had the backing of Kohli. Even before Kumble was appointed as head coach in 2016, Kohli had vouched for Shastri.

Now, Kohli has got what he wants – Shastri as head coach. The BCCI and CAC have given heed to the demands of Kohli and there will be no further excuses for him. India will have to deliver on the pitch.

"I don't think there is added pressure because what has to happen will happen. I believe in that regardless of what happens around in the outside world," The Times of India quoted Kohli as saying.

Though Kohli might have shrugged off such pressure, make no pressure, he is under some sort of pressure to deliver results, especially after Kumble had made India a number one team in the world. Under Kumble, India defeated teams like England, New Zealand, Australia in Tests and even reached the Champions Trophy final.

The performance of this Indian team will be watched closely with a wide lens, like never before. It is not only about on-field things, but also about off-field stuff. India cannot afford any other controversy, be it between players, coaches or management. It will create a bad impression on India cricket.

Talking about India's on-field performances, it is best that they are touring Sri Lanka, who are not doing too well in international cricket at present. It will give them good time to settle down. They will play three Test matches, five ODIs and one-off T20.

This series could be a perfect chance for players to grab the headlines with their performance and gradually erase the memories of the latest cricket coach controversy, which has seen some ugly turns as well.

After the Sri Lanka series, they will have to turn their attentions towards Australia, who will come to India.

The real test for Kohli and Shastri will be their away tours. India will travel to South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies in the lead up to the ICC World Cup.

If Kohli and Shastri's team shine in most of the tours and the World Cup, it would be brilliant for both the men. If not, their future, especially of Shastri, who has been given a contract till the world cup, will be up in the air.

And, then, another coach selection controversy awaits us?