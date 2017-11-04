Virat Kohli credited his long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma for helping him change for the better after coming into his life. The Indian captain also shed light on how the Bollywood actor, whom he has been dating since 2013, "motivated" him out of poor form after India's unsuccessful tour to England in 2014.

Kohli faced severe criticism after India lost the five-match series 3-1 in England as he managed only 134 runs from 10 innings at 13.50. He had no clue to deliveries that were leaving him in swinging conditions and the English bowlers consistently exploited his weakness.

On top of that the Delhi batsman along with his teammates had a woeful time at the slip cordon as they grassed more balls than they caught.

While a section of fans across the country started blaming Anushka for Kohli's failure, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly restricted the company of wives and said no to girlfriends on tours after the England drubbing.

Kohli went on to reveal why the 2014-15 tour of Australia proved "special" for Anushka and himself. Notably, the right-hander led the team from the front with four centuries during the four-match series, in which MS Dhoni retired as Test captain.

"In 2014, Anushka was there during the England tour. She understood what I was going through. She kept me motivated. Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was constant during that time," Kohli told television presenter Gaurav Kapoor during his YouTube show "Breakfast with Champions".

He added: "And then Australia happened, she [Anushka] was still there. I ended up scoring runs in her presence. It was special for us as she had also faced a lot of flak in the past."

"We were being criticised. People were saying 'this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour'. I thought 'if you don't think this is right, then no one can be in a relationship'. According to you all, either get married or be single. How can that work?

"Even since the lady has come into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. I have learnt a lot, become a lot more sensible in the last four years, all because of her. She taught me patience. She taught me to utilise the position you are in to good effect. I never tried to be anyone before. But the flip has been because of her."

'Grateful to Zaheer'

The India skipper also shed light on the role former India pacer Zaheer Khan played in helping Anushka and himself handle their relationship in public. He added that the left-arm fast bowler was "one of the first guys" he approached regarding the issue.

"I am actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak [Zaheer]. He told me the right thing and I have followed it ever since," Kohli said.

"Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this . He said 'whatever you do, don't try to hide it. Because you'll stress yourself out and you're in a relationship, not doing anything wrong. Not committing a crime'.

"We [Anushka and I] don't go out there and be madly vocal about it [relationships] or have social media conversations, which I fail to understand. But, we don't hide it."

WATCH FULL VIDEO