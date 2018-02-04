Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, following his demolition job on South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing six-match series in Centurion on Sunday, February 4, said he is feeling confident about his bowling after having been a regular member of the Indian limited-overs side in recent times.

| 2nd ODI -- Full scorecard |

Chahal also credited skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for his success in the limited-overs format.

The 27-year-old cut a delightful figure at the mid-innings break at Supersport Park, having picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs with a wonderful exhibition of wrist-spin bowling.

He had just become the first spinner to take a five-for in the 50-over format against South Africa in the "Rainbow Nation" even without bowling his full quota of 10 overs (8.2-0-22-5).

"Great feeling. My first five-for in ODIs. And, obviously, when you perform well for your country, it's a good feeling," Chahal said.

He added: "When I bowled my first ball, there was grip on the wicket. So the idea was to vary pace, bowl faster, and other times bowl fuller. This was a really good wicket, more consistent turn than Durban.

"The captain always backs me up, even Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni]. I've played some matches — T20Is, IPL as well. I' am confident."

Chahal combined well with fellow wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as the duo picked up eight wickets between them in 14.2 overs, bowling out South Africa for the lowest ODI score in Centurion — 118. The two exploited the absence of the hosts' star batsmen AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to great effect.

The spin twins had broken the back of South Africa's batting line-up in the first ODI on Thursday, February 1, as well, when the visitors romped to a six-wicket win.

Wrist-spinners heap praise on Dhoni

Notably, Kuldeep had credited Dhoni and Kohli after his match-winning three-wicket haul in the first ODI. The young left-arm wrist-spinner had said the veteran wicketkeeper "does 50 percent" of a spinner's work in the team with his guidance from behind the wicket.

"When you have two legends, Virat (Kohli) and Mahi, one is leading the team and the other has led the team, it is helpful. As a spinner, Mahi bhai does 50 percent of your work because he has played so much cricket, he reads the batsmen easily," Kuldeep had said.