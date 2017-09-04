Indian captain Virat Kohli has made it a habit of setting records. He has now matched batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's achievement after scoring an unbeaten 110 against Sri Lanka on Sunday night (September 3).

Kohli showed his class yet again in a run chase as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in Colombo to make a clean sweep of the five-match series 5-0.

The 28-year-old Kohli registered his 30th ton in ODIs, moving joint second with Ricky Ponting (Australia) in the all-time century makers list. Tendulkar is on top with 49 hundreds.

With 330 runs in the series, Kohli has achieved a new high in the latest ICC Rankings for ODI batsmen. Not only has he maintained his position at the top of the table, he has equalled Tendulkar's highest-ever rating points.

Kohli now has 887 rating points in the ICC Rankings, the highest for him and also the top-most numbers achieved by an Indian batsman. The last Indian to have such a rating was Tendulkar, in 1998.

"Captain Virat Kohli has consolidated his position at the top of the rankings for batsmen after his 330 runs in the series, which included an unbeaten 110 in the last match in Colombo on Sunday, his second century of the series.

"Kohli, who is also top-ranked in T20Is, has increased his lead over Australia's David Warner from 12 to 26 points and is now on 887 points – equaling the highest ODI rating points by an India batsman, recorded by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998," ICC said on Monday (September 4) after the rankings were updated.

Kohli can further improve his rating points when India host Australia in a five-match ODI series starting in Chennai on September 17.

Rohit Sharma, at 9 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10) are the two Indian who feature in the top-10 of ODI rankings for batsmen. Rohit, who scored 302 runs in the Sri Lanka series, jumped five places while Dhoni gained two spots.

Australia's David Warner is second followed by AB de Villiers (South Africa), Joe Root (England) and Babar Azam (Pakistan) in the top-five.