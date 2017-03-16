Apart from Steve Smith's impressive display with the bat on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test in Ranchi on Thursday, all the attention and spotlight remained at Team India skipper and hotshot Virat Kohli.

The India team captain had to retire from the field prematurely during the second session of the day after he got struck with a shoulder injury.

How Kohli got injured

All eyes and ears now remain on the update from the India cricket team physio Patrick Farhart over Kohli's condition. Can the inspirational skipper take any more part in the remainder of the 3rd Test or even the 4th Test? We are awaiting the answers to these questions with bated breath.

On Thursday evening, India's fitness coach R Sridhar mentioned that a confirmed update on Kohli's injury could only come on Friday morning, following scans on his shoulder to monitor the extent of the injury.

Kohli, known for his athleticism in the field, put his body on the risk while trying to prevent a boundary. He landed with full force on his right shoulder and couldn't even pick the ball up after denying Peter Handscomb a four-run opportunity.

Kohli's fans wish him a speedy recovery

virat kohli hoping u'r injury is not too serious. hoping to see u on field tomorrow fully fit Champ ?? pic.twitter.com/1GgUp7jVgW — master-mind (@AJ_Styles11) March 16, 2017

Love U Know You Have My Prayers @imVkohli

You Know You're Strong And Will Sail Thru This Pain

Your My Man

And

God Shall Protect U Always

❤ — अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) March 16, 2017

@imvkohli hope you are okay, captain. Take care. Get well soon! :) — Manas. (@That_MSDian) March 16, 2017