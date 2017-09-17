Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is among the most popular cricketers of the modern era. The 28-year-old, with his looks and inspiring performances on the field, has been enjoying an envious fan-following, which includes a legion of female followers.

As it turns out, the Delhi dasher has a huge fan in a Pakistani police officer, who wants to marry the Indian star.

While Kohli has received innumerable marriage proposals in the past, including one from English all-rounder Danielle Wyatt, the recent one from the cop from across the border is sure to take him by surprise.

In an image posted on Twitter, the Pakistani policeman, who was part of the security team for the recently-concluded T20I series between Pakistan and World XI, is seen posing for a photograph while holding a placard, which reads: "Kohli, Marry Me!"

Notably, the Pakistan cricket fans had expressed their disappointment over the absence of Kohli and former India captain MS Dhoni from the World XI side that toured the terror-hit nation.

The star-studded team, led by Faf du Plessis, did not feature any Indians as the cricket ties between the two countries have worsened after the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai.

Damn This Is Hilarious ??

A Pakistani Police in Lahore during Pakistan vs World XI Cricket Match holding a Banner

* Kohli Marry Me * ???? pic.twitter.com/XJSbdahHk7 — Shehryar Khan (@Pathan_007_) September 15, 2017

Quite a few of the cricket fans, who were at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the World XI series, held placards, requesting Kohli, who has not played a single match in Pakistan, to visit the country. Twitter was also flooded with such messages from Pakistani users.

Meanwhile, Kohli will lead the Men in Blue in the first of the five-match ODI series against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, September 17.

After having crushed Sri Lanka in all formats of the game during their recent tour to the island nation, a lot is expected of the Indian team as they begin a long home season, which will see them taking on Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.