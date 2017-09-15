Day after saying no to a multi-crore soft drink endorsement deal, Virat Kohli has severed ties with the subcontinent's first Futsal league -- Premier Futsal League (PFL) ahead of its second edition, starting in Mumbai on Friday, September 15.

The Futsal Association of India (FAI) launched the first edition of the multinational league last year to develop the game, an improvised form of football played with five players per side on a smaller ground, indoor or outdoor.

Kohli major part of inaugural edition

International football stars including Ryan Giggs, Ronaldinho, Paul Scholes, Hernan Crespo and Cafu among others were part of the city-based six-team league that garnered a lot of attraction. Notably, the Indian cricket team captain was roped in as brand ambassador along with former Portuguese footballer Luis Figo for the high-profile league that was played in July last year.

The founders of the PFL got their tactics right by roping in one of the most sought-after celebrity for their big-budget initiative as Kohli's involvement had a positive effect on it.

"He [Kohli] is a big brand by himself and yes, as a co-owner he has contributed massively to our business development, be it sponsors or prospective franchise owners," Abhinandan Balasubramanian, the founder of PFL, told Goal.com last year.

AIFF hurdle

While everything was going right for the Indian captain when it came to his association with the PFL, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel had expressed his displeasure over Kohli's involvement with PFL, run by the unrecognised FAI, despite being the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa.

Notably, Patel took to Twitter to point out that any brand ambassador of the cash-rich ISL cannot do the same with any other league, especially the ones unrecognised by the governing body of football in the country.

Any brand Ambassador of an ISL franchise cannot do the same for a league not recognised by #AIFF or #FIFA — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 18, 2016

Kohli cuts ties

It is safe to say that Kohli has taken into consideration the AIFF's stance over his participation with the PFL before taking the decision to cut his ties with the league. Notably, the Delhi cricketer was not part of the PFL second edition's promotion.

The 28-year-old has completed the legal formalities for stepping down from his brand ambassador role of the PFL, according to Bangalore Mirror. Bunty Sajdeh, the head of his agency, Cornerstone, played a key role to resolve legal issues in his contract, the report adds.

Meanwhile, Kohli is in Chennai for India's first of the five-match ODI series against Australia, starting September 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.