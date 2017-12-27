The much-awaited wedding reception of newly-weds — Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli — took place at Mumbai's St.Regis hotel in Lower Parel on Tuesday, December 26.

The grand reception was attended by the bigwigs of cricket world as well as several Bollywood A-listers. From the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut, everyone graced the function. Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni were among others who joined for the celebrations.

Best and Worst Dressed at Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Mumbai Reception: Priyanka, Sara, Katrina, Kangana, Aishwarya and many more

Shah Rukh was spotted kissing Anushka's hands and giving a big hug to Virat. The superstar later joined the couple on the dance floor and showed off his moves.

Anushka looked stunning in a sequined smokey grey lehenga designed by Sabyasachi while Virat complimented her in an indigo velvet bandhgala and silk pants.

The couple had hosted another reception on December 21 at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi for friends, family, politicians and cricketers after a secret yet dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.

As they completed hosting the reception parties, Anushka will now accompany Virat on the South Africa tour where they will ring in the New Year together. She will then return to the sets of Aanand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan and will also promote her home production, Pari.

Check out some of the inside photos and videos of Virat-Anushka's Mumbai reception: