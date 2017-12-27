Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second reception at Mumbai is a starry event with the presence of almost all the big personalities from the world of Bollywood.

The big night has been attended by A-lister celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sridevi, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and many others.

The B-Town stars simply hiked up the flamboyance of the gala night. Virat and Anushka are two of the top stars in their respective fields of work, and presence of the celebrities proves the same.

Almost all the big figures from both the fields of work turned up for their reception in Mumbai. Virat and Anushka hosted their second reception bash at Mumbai on December 26.

The reception held at St, Regis in Lower Parel began at 8.30 pm. It is reportedly the tallest hotel tower in India with as many as 395 guest rooms, including 27 suites and 39 residential suits.

Check the photos of Bollywood celebs at Virushka's reception:

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dreamy wedding in Tuscany on December 11, followed by their exotic honeymoon in Rome.

After the private but grand wedding, the newly wed threw the first reception party in New Delhi on December 21 that was attended by PM Narendra Modi as well. Cricketers Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir were also part of the celebration.

Truly, Virat and Anushka are doing everything possible to make their wedding a memorable one.

Virat and the gorgeous actress had dated each other for quite some time. They had always been open about their relationship, and the two had announced their marriage together on social media, a day after the private wedding.