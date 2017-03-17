It takes tremendous guts and b***s to shoo away an alligator who is having the time of his life at a lush-green golf course. Normally harmless creatures until you call for danger by doing something silly.

No one can yet understand what was going on in the mind of 26-year-old golfer Cody Gribble when he decided to take things in his own hands and ask the alligator to get the s*** out of his golf course. This happened during the PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Social media users brought references to Chubbs Peterson, played by Carl Weathers a.k.a. Apollo Creed, in the movie Happy Gilmore. The character of Chubbs Peterson was a pro golfer who was forced to retire early when his hand was bitten off by an alligator.

Gribble took it to the next level, however!

Before we say anything, you should watch the video here:

Don't try this at home.



?? pic.twitter.com/BUumzwPH21 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2017

Who is Cody Gribble?

Born in: Dallas, Texas, USA

Turned pro: 2013

PGA Tour wins: 1 (at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2016)

Only golfing major appearances: US Open 2014, US Open 2015

How everyone was awed at his daring act

Gators need exercise too, no biggie guys. https://t.co/K97j4WHuVP — Cody Gribble (@CodyGribble) March 17, 2017

@CodyGribble @PGATOUR ur gonna get so many chicks — JJ Spaun (@JJSpaun) March 17, 2017

@CodyGribble @PGATOUR Did you learn nothing from Chubbs Peterson? He could have been the greatest. pic.twitter.com/fKxqfycXvD — Kevin Kohr (@kevin_kohr) March 17, 2017

@PGATOUR "There I was, just minding my own business & sunning myself on the banks AND THIS GUY CAME UP AND TOUCHED MY BUTT!" — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) March 16, 2017