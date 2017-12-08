Popular standup comedian Vir Das was on Thursday, December 7, trolled by the followers of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) for posting funny photos and memes of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Barkha Dutt on his Twitter handle.

Vir Das' comedy rock band Alien Chutney is performing on Bacardi House Party stage at NH7 Pune on Sunday. The comedian took to his Twitter account to share the news with his followers on Thursday.

The comedian tweeted: "So Alien Chutney is playing NH7 Pune this weekend. Head to the Bacardi House Party stage at 6.40 on Sunday to catch this news achor and this politician. [sic]"

Along with this news, Vir Das also posted a photo in which his bandmates appeared as Arvind Kejriwal and Barkha Dutt. However, this picture did not go down well with many fans of the politician, who blasted the comedian for mimicking their idol.

After being trolled, Vir Das took to Twitter to clarify his stand and said the photo was taken from an old Alien Chutney song. He tweeted: "I should clarify previous image on my timeline is from an old Alien Chutney song called Say Nah! [sic]"

Later, Vir Das deleted both tweets and wrote: "Took previous tweet down guys. Trolls writing creepy things. Don't wanna encourage that. [sic]"

AAP followers are often seen criticising the Narendra Modi-led Central government at the Centre for allegedly suppressing freedom of speech.However, some saw their trolling of Vir Das as doing exactly what the AAP followers accuse the BJP of doing.

Here are a few such reactions:

LolmLol‏ (@LOLiyapa): "Stand up Comedian @thevirdas posted Kejriwal and Barkha's fun photos and later he even clarified that it's from previous song. AAPtards attacked him and made him delete those tweets. So @ArvindKejriwal and AAPtards don't support Humor! Shameful."

NotSoSilent‏ (@NotSilentHindu): "In other words, what he alleges of BJP supporters falsely actually came true with Aap thugs and he promptly browned his pants and took the tweets down. See what happens when u touch Kejri or Sonia, Vir? How many jokes have u cracked in Modi and then later taken down? "