Dhanush's VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2) has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The Tamil movie has got a good start at the box office due to the good pre-release hype.

Released in over 300 screens in Tamil Nadu, the movie had received a positive response for the advance booking resulting in a good opening. The success of its first instalment had made the audience await the release of its sequel and this resulted in good business, say trade experts.

VIP 2 witnessed a good occupancy rates for the morning and evening shows. The average occupancy rates are believed to be above 60 percent on the opening days.

The early reports emerging from the trade indicate that it has earned over Rs 4.5 crore, thereby beating the record of the actor's previous film Kodi that had collected over Rs 3.5 crore on the first day.

The Tamil film is the second directorial venture of Soundarya Rajinikanth. Amala Paul plays the female lead in the movie that has Bollywood actress Kajol in a key role.

The first part of VIP 2 dealt with Raghuvaran (Dhanush) overcoming all the hurdles to find his dream job and the obstacles that he faced after started working was the highlight of the flick.

The second instalment is about his life after his marriage.

The hero quits job when his enemy tries to bring down the company that he works at and how courageously he faces the situation is the crux of the second instalment of VIP 2.