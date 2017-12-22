Director Pradeep M Nair's Malayalam movie Vimaanam (Vimanam) featuring Prithviraj and Durga Krishna in the lead roles has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Vimaanam is a biographical drama film and debutant director Pradeep M Nair has written the script and dialogues for the flick. Listin Stephen has produced this big budget movie under his banner Magic Frames. The movie has got a clean U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.27 hours.

Story: Vimaanam revolves around the story of Saji Thomas, a differently-abled man from Kerala. Saji has speech and hearing impairment and he dreams of making an aircraft. How he fights against all odds to build a twin-seater ultra-light aircraft using recycled material and parts of other vehicles forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Pradeep M Nair has taken inspiration from the real-life story of a Thodupuzha-native deaf and mute Saji and he has created an amazing and entertaining script for Vimaanam.

Performances: Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered a wonderful performance, which is the highlight of Vimaanam. Durga Krishna, Alencier Ley, Lena, Sudheer Karamana and Anarkali have done good jobs and their performances are also big assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Vimaanam has brilliant production values and Shehnad Jalal's picturisation, Gopi Sunder's background score and super special effects are the attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Here we bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the live updates of Vimaanam movie review and rating by the audience:

Snehasallapam @snehasallapam

#Vimaanam Interval ✌ Good till now @PrithviOfficial 's acting & dedication vere level DOP is top notch Little slow narration but movie is engaging Overall a good first half #Vimaanam Review: In one word #Vimanam is an excellent movie An emotional love story Stunning performance from all leading actors @PrithviOfficial 's dedication needs special mention ✌ Direction, bgm & DOP all are excellent Go for it, must watch 3.5/5

Ashwiи @ashwin_ndm

#Vimaanam 3.25/5. an okish first half & a suberb 2nd half @PrithviOfficial as venki suberb Technically cinema was brilliant Steller perfo by the cast n crew!! Do watch in theatres ✌

Morpheus @lionheart_abid

#Vimaanam Interval: Superb till now.. pleasing bgm and stunning visuals Brilliant perfo from #PrithvirajSukumaran ❤️ waiting for 2nd half #Vimaanam - Technically a brilliant movie with superb performance from all the leading casts. The visuals and bgm is so pleasing. #PrithvirajSukumaran - What an awesome performance man ❤️ You made me emotional @PrithviOfficial #Vimaanam

ANANDHU KP @iamanandhukp

#Vimaanam Nd for those who were asking .. this is nothing like aby ..Its a completely diffrent movie ... You will not be dissatisfied Vimaanam An emotional love story....Stunning performance from all leading actors ...Direction, bgm & DOP all are excellent.. A must watch 4.5/5

GOD @Mayavi94

#Vimaanam Prithvirajinte career ile thanne mikachoru character... Blockbuster on the way... one of d best films in malayalam

Krishnalal @krishnalal_

#Vimaanam Loved it....❤ Great performance by Rajuvettan & Congrats to all crew @PrithviOfficial @AnarkaliMarikar @Poffactio

Sangeeth S @HaripadSangeeth

Watched #Vimaanam Inspiration level Ini muthal ente favourite moviekalil onnaam sthaanam Vimaanam aayirikkum! Kooduthal onnum parayaan pattunnilla.... #VimaanamParnnu #FamilyHit @PrithviOfficial

Saif Be Safe @saifpn

Watched #Vimanam @PrithviOfficial feel good entertainer 3/5 @KeralaBO1 @Forum_Reelz @Forumkeralam1

Razhmi @razmihere

#1stHalfOver #Romance #StandardComedy to the most No much similarities with #Aby #Vimaanam Getting Positive Reports for #1stHalf

Troll Mollywood @trollmollywood1

#Vimaanam A clean family entertainer Positives: #Prithviraj Heroin Durga's screen presence Direction Negative: some cliche scenes sure superhit

Troll Mollywood @trollmollywood1

#Vimaanam first half is over Good one @PrithviOfficial

Watch Vimaanam movie official teaser here: