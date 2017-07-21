Pushkar–Gayathri's Vikram Vedha has evoked a lot of interest in the minds of the audience. The interesting cast comprising of Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and the brilliantly cut trailer are the prime factors that have made the viewers have high expectations from the film.

The film has the music of Sam CS and Karuppu Vellai. Yaanji Yaanji, Pogatha Yennavittu, Ghetto Chase and Oru Katha Sollatta tracks have won the hearts of the audience. It also has PS Vinod's cinematography and Richard Kevin's editing.

Story:

The film is a crime thriller set in Chennai. Madhavan plays the role of an encounter specialist named Vikram and Shraddha Srinath as Priya will be seen as his wife.

On the other hand, we have Vedhalam, a gangster. "If the choice is between good and bad, it's easy to make a pick. But in this story, both are bad guys?" this dialogue clearly reveals that there are no good or bad characters in the film and every role has a shade of grey.

Reviews:

The film will hit the screens on Friday, July 21. Will it live up to the expectations? Find it in the viewers' words below:

Sidhu‏: #VikramVedha Interval: Highly intriguing episode, smooth as silk. VJS - Maddy face off in a drama that takes you by surprise at every turn.

Sivasu: Outstanding 1st half reviews from my gang at Dubai for #vikramvedha. Great writing and Seems it's next level performance by #VijaySethupathi