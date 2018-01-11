The winners of Vikatan Cinema Awards for the year 2017 were announced on Wednesday evening, January 10. This year, Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal has walked away with the maximum honours.
Mersal has won the awards in five categories, but newcomers' film Aruvi has surprised everyone by bagging honours in four categories. It is followed by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Nayanthara's Aramm, which have three cheers in the awards instituted by Tamil language's popular weekly magazine.
Vijay and AR Rahman won Best Actor and Best Music Director, Nayanthara and Gopi Nainar won the Best Actress and Director, whereas Ajith was honoured with the Best Hardworking Actor award for Vivegam.
Here, we bring to you the complete list of winners:
Best TV Program Award: Bigg Boss Tamil
Best TV Anchor: VJ Anjana
Best Comedy Actor: Munishkanth for Maanagaram
Best Comedy Actor: Female: Urvashi for Magalir Mattum
Best Debut Director: Arun Prabhu Purushothaman for Aruvi
Best Debut Actor: Vasanth Ravi for Taramani
Best Debut Actor (Female): Aditi Balan for Aruvi
Best Singer (Male): Anirudh for Velaikkaran
Best Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Mersal
Best Villain (Male): Vijay Sethupathi for Vikram Vedha
Best Villain (Female): Sshivada for Adhey Kangal
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Sathyaraj for Baahubali 2
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Indhuja for Meyadha Maan
Best Movie: Aramm
Best Actor: Vijay for Mersal
Best Actress: Nayanthara for Aramm
Best Director: Gopi Nainar for Aramm
SS Vaasan Award: Illayaraaja
Best Music Director: AR Rahman for Mersal and KaatruVeliyidai
Best Costume Designer: Neeraja Kona for Mersal
Talk of The Town: Mersal
Best Visual Effects: Kamal Kannan for Baahubali 2
Best Choreographer: Prabhu Deva for Vana Magan
Best Stunt: Dhilip Subbarayan for Theeran Adhigaram Ondru
Best Production Designer: Sabu Cyril
Best Movie Crew Award: Vikram Vedha
Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for Kaatru Veliyidai