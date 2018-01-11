The winners of Vikatan Cinema Awards for the year 2017 were announced on Wednesday evening, January 10. This year, Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal has walked away with the maximum honours.

Mersal has won the awards in five categories, but newcomers' film Aruvi has surprised everyone by bagging honours in four categories. It is followed by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Nayanthara's Aramm, which have three cheers in the awards instituted by Tamil language's popular weekly magazine.

Vijay and AR Rahman won Best Actor and Best Music Director, Nayanthara and Gopi Nainar won the Best Actress and Director, whereas Ajith was honoured with the Best Hardworking Actor award for Vivegam.

Here, we bring to you the complete list of winners:

Best TV Program Award: Bigg Boss Tamil

Best TV Anchor: VJ Anjana

Best Comedy Actor: Munishkanth for Maanagaram

Best Comedy Actor: Female: Urvashi for Magalir Mattum

Best Debut Director: Arun Prabhu Purushothaman for Aruvi

Best Debut Actor: Vasanth Ravi for Taramani

Best Debut Actor (Female): Aditi Balan for Aruvi

Best Singer (Male): Anirudh for Velaikkaran

Best Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Mersal

Best Villain (Male): Vijay Sethupathi for Vikram Vedha

Best Villain (Female): Sshivada for Adhey Kangal

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Sathyaraj for Baahubali 2

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Indhuja for Meyadha Maan

Best Movie: Aramm

Best Actor: Vijay for Mersal

Best Actress: Nayanthara for Aramm

Best Director: Gopi Nainar for Aramm

SS Vaasan Award: Illayaraaja

Best Music Director: AR Rahman for Mersal and KaatruVeliyidai

Best Costume Designer: Neeraja Kona for Mersal

Talk of The Town: Mersal

Best Visual Effects: Kamal Kannan for Baahubali 2

Best Choreographer: Prabhu Deva for Vana Magan

Best Stunt: Dhilip Subbarayan for Theeran Adhigaram Ondru

Best Production Designer: Sabu Cyril

Best Movie Crew Award: Vikram Vedha

Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for Kaatru Veliyidai