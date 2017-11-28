AR Murugadoss seems to be breaking his long association with Harris Jayaraj with his next movie. The director has reportedly approached the two-time Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman to compose music for his movie that stars Ilayathalapathy Vijay.

If we go by the latest buzz in Kollywood, AR Murugadoss is looking for a change and has decided to have AR Rahman's music for his film, which is presently referred to as Vijay 62. He has approached the music director and the talks are still on.

Considering the importance of music in AR Murugadoss' films and it being a Vijay-starrer, AR Rahman is unlikely to turn down the offer, say industry observers. The Oscar winner would sign the project on the dotted lines soon if everything falls into place.

The duo had earlier collaborated for Ghajini way back in 2008. AR Rahman had earlier composed music for Vijay's films like Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan and recently in Mersal.

Coming to Harris Jayaraj, he is AR Murugadoss' favourite musician who gave music to most of his movies. Hence, them parting ways has come as a surprise to many.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss has brought Girish Gangadharan and Sreekar Prasad on board to handle cinematography and editing respectively.

Vijay 62 unites AR Murugadoss with Vijay for the third time after blockbusters Thuppakki and Kaththi. It is in the pre-production stages and the shooting of the movie will begin in January 2018.

The film will hit the screens next Diwali.