Vijay's Bairavaa completed its 50-day run in theatres on Wednesday, March 1. Despite getting mixed reviews, the movie has managed to do an above-average business at the worldwide box office.

Multiple sources from the industry indicate that the worldwide box office collection of Bairavaa stands approximately at Rs 114 crore. From its home territory of Tamil Nadu, Bairavaa has minted around Rs 64 crore. The next big chunk of share comes from Kerala where Vijay has a good fan following.

Bairavaa has earned about Rs 9.5 crore at the Kerala box office. It has collected close to Rs 6 crore, while it has earned approximately Rs 50 lakh from rest of India to take its domestic total to Rs 80 crore.

In the overseas centres, Bairavaa has made a good collection in Malaysia and a few other centres. The total business of Vijay's film at the overseas centres stands at Rs 34 crore, which takes its total tally to Rs 114 crore at the worldwide box office.

If we take the performance of Vijay's previous film Theri, which grossed above Rs 150 crore worldwide, to consideration, the collection of Bairavaa is not up to the mark in spite of getting a Pongal festival weekend. Apparently, the Jallikattu protests, which kicked off during the Pongal festival, took a toll on the business of Vijay's film.

Bairavaa was released on January 12. The movie marked the second union of director Bharathan with Vijay. Keerthy Suresh was the female lead in the film, produced by Vijaya Productions.