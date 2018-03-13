Young Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda has beaten Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun for the second rank in the Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2017 list.

Like every year, Hyderabad Times conducted a survey to find out the Most Desirable Man of 2017. Around 40 people from fields like film, TV, sports and politics, who created buzz in the Telugu states were listed in the poll. TV star Baseer Ali has topped the list of 25 most desirable men of the year, while Vijay Devarakonda landed in the second rank.

Vijay started his acting career with minor roles in Ravi Babu's Nuvvila (2011) and Sekhar Kammula's Life is Beautiful (2012). Later, he went to play an important role alongside Nani in Nag Ashwin's Yevade Subramanyam (2015). He made his debut as a hero with Pelli Choopulu, which became one of the blockbusters of 2016. The movie gave him a much-needed break and attention.

The success of Pelli Choopulu got Vijay Devarakonda an entry into the list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2016, which featured him in the 19th rank. His performance as a rebellious medico with anger-management issues in his second film Arjun Reddy not only catapulted him to stardom, but made him Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2017.

Prabhas was in the sixth rank in the list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man of 2016 and he has sprung up in the third position in the latest list. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was holding the fourth position in the previous list, but has descended to seventh rank in the list of 2017. However, both the actors were expected to hold top spots considering the huge success of Baahubali 2.

Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR have slipped down by two and four ranks, respectively, while Allu Arjun rose up by two positions. What is surprising about this list is the growth of Ram Charan, who was in the 14th rank in the list of 2016. The mega power star has landed in the fifth rank and that too without having a single release in the year 2017.

Ram Charan has beaten the names like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR and Nani, who were in news for their movies like Duvvada Jagannadham, Jai Lava Kusa, Baahubali 2, Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori and MCA.

However, the list of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man features five new entrants such as Baseer Ali, Revanth, Md Siraj, Adarsh Balakrishna and Kidambi Srikanth. The names like Sudheer Babu, Naga Shourya, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna, Trivikram Srinivas, Sharwanand and Raj Tarun have disappeared from the list this year.