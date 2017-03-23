Vijay Milton came under severe criticism for his previous movie 10 Endrathukulla after making a brilliant debut with Goli Soda. He had disappointed the audience and critics big time. The director has now returned with his new venture Kadugu, which has won the appreciation of critics.

The makers of Kadugu recently had a special screening for critics and celebrities. The people, who have already seen the movie, are in awe of the fantastic content and stellar performances of the cast.

Kadugu has Bharath, Rajakumaran, Bharath Seeni, Subiksha and others in the cast. The film has music by SN Arunagiri and Anoop Seelin. Vijay Milton himself has taken responsibility of the cinematography department, while JR John Abraham has edited the flick.

The movie tells the story of how an ordinary man fights for justice after a political personality molests a 14-year girl at an event. Nambi (Bharath) is a budding name in politics, and the challenge before him is to stand by the victim or with the politician, who will be crucial for his growth in the party. What follows next is the best part of the film.

Below, find what people, who had privilege to watch Kadugu, are saying about the Tamil movie:

Ramesh: #Kadugu [3.5/5]: Dir @vijaymilton has delivered in-your-face movie abt injustice happenin around us.. Kudos to @Suriya_offl for releasing it

#Kadugu [3.5/5]: BGM score by #AnoopSeelin is a major asset to the movie.. DOP @vijaymilton captures #Tharangambadi seashore town well..

#Kadugu [3.5/5]: @bharathhere is very natural and convincing in his perf.. After #KutramKadithal , another neat perf from #RadhikaPrasidhha

#Kadugu [3.5/5]: #Rajakumaran is aptly cast as the underdog and he proves naysayers wrong by delivering a strong and impactful performance..

#Kadugu [3.5/5]: A Powerful movie about how good ppl ignore injustice happening to others in-front of them and the consequences of inaction!

Kaushik LM: #Kadugu @bharathhere looks superb. His grayish character arc ends well, making the right choice. 'Be proud of the man you see in the mirror'

#Kadugu - You get used to seeing #Rajakumaran onscreen, he rocks the climax action & emotions. Very well etched character by @vijaymilton.

Sujith‏: #Kadugu : Experiencing that satisfaction after watching a very good film. Brilliant. #Rajakumaran Pinni pedal @vijaymilton

Karthick Naren‏: #kadugu portrays the anger & responsibilities of a common man so beautifully. A must watch for all the parents. Kudos to @vijaymilton sir :)

Karthik‏: #Kadugu A sensitive plot which is narrated boldly. Very strong dialogues. @bharathhere & #Raajakumara wins high tym. Emotional !