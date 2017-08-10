The first single from Vijay's upcoming movie Mersal will be out at 5 pm on Thursday, August 10. The song titled Aalaporaan Thamizhan has already created a lot of buzz after a teaser from the audio was unveiled at 12 am.

The music has been composed by two-time Oscar Award-winning music director AR Rahman. Aalaporaan Thamizhan number is sung by Kailash Kher, Sathya Prakash, Deepak and Pooja AV. Vivek has written the lyrics for the track.

Going by the teaser, the clip begins with drum beats and gives an impression of being a fast-paced track. The song appears to be aimed at the mass and youths.

The song will be first streamed online in websites like Saavn, iTunes, WYNK Music, Gaana.com and a few other sites. Sony Music, the audio rights holder of the film, is likely to release the complete song on its YouTube page two days later.

The makers have planned to release the complete album of Mersal on 20 August in a grand event in Chennai. Prior to the launch, the audience might get a glimpse to a few more singles.

Mersal marks the second union of director Atlee Kumar with Vijay and Samantha, who had earlier collaborated in Theri. Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen are the other two female leads.

SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Sathyan, Kovai Sarala, Rajendran and others are in the supporting cast. Sri Thenandal Films-produced film has GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

The Tamil film will light the screens on October 18 on the occasion of Diwali festival.