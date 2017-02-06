PR Handout

Vijay is known to surprise his film unit with gifts over his films' success at the box office. This time too he surprised his unit after the success of his latest film Bairavaa. The Tamil movie is turning out to be a hit at some centres at the box office.

Ilayathalapathy has presented gold ornaments to the entire team of Bairavaa. He invited the team members to his house and gifted gold chains to them. Also, he presented a bracelet to the film's leading lady Keerthy Suresh. It is said that Vijay wanted to meet the crew soon after the release of Bairavaa, but the Jallikattu protests put his plans on hold.

Vijay's gesture has made the entire team happy and for many it was a memorable first-time interaction with Ilayathalapathy, say sources.

Bairavaa was released on January 12 to coincide with Pongal celebrations. The movie did well in the opening weekend as there was no competition from other biggies in Tamil. Later, the Jallikattu protests took a toll on the film's business.

The movie is written and directed by Bharathan and produced by Vijaya Productions. Jagapathi Babu, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Daniel Balaji, Sreeman and others are in the cast. Bairavaa has Santhosh Narayanan's music, M Sukumar's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.

Meanwhile, Vijay has moved on to his next untitled movie with Atlee Kumar. The shooting kick-started on February 1 and it is underway in Chennai. The film has Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in the female leads with SJ Suriya playing the role of a villain.