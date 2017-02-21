Actor Vijay Anthony is busy promoting his upcoming movie Yaman. He said the film does not reflect the current political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Yaman is a Tamil political thriller. The dubbed Telugu version of the movie will be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie has been creating buzz since it was announced. It was rumoured that the film deals with the political developments in Tamil Nadu. However, the actor has denied the rumours in a recent interview.

The actor said Yaman is a fictional story and has been in the pipeline for five years. "The story is five years old and dates back to that time zone. None of the issues of the current situation in Tamil Nadu are involved or showcased in the film. As I said, it is a completely fictional film in a true commercial zone," Vijay Anthony told 123 Telugu.

"Yaman is a complete political thriller with all the necessary ingredients which are showcased in all hard hitting films. The story is completely fictional and I play the character of a common man who rises to the level of a minister. The way his journey goes through various twists and turns is the whole story about," he said.

Yaman has been written and directed by Jeeva Shankar and produced by A Subaskaran and Fatima Vijay Antony under the banners, Lyca Productions and Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Vijay Antony has composed music, while Jeeva Shankar and Veera Senthil Raj handled cinematography and editing, respectively.

Vijay Antony and Miya George play the lead roles in Yaman, while Thiagarajan, Sangili Murugan, G Marimuthu, Charle, Prinz Nithik and Swaminathan are in the supporting cast. The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on February 24.