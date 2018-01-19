Vijay and AR Murugadoss' forthcoming movie was formally launched on Friday, January 19. The movie was kick-started with a simple pooja in Chennai.

The movie is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The production house announced the commencement of the shoot by revealing a photo with a caption: "Shooting starts today for Sun Pictures."

The actor is apparently tapping the clap, possibly for the first scene of the untitled flick, which is currently being referred to as Vijay 62.

The full-fledged shooting for the film will commence in February.

Prior to the muhurat, AR Murugadoss wrote: "#HappyDeepavali guys... [sic]", which signifies that the movie will hit the screens for Diwali 2018.

The untitled film marks the third union of AR Murugadoss with Vijay after the blockbusters Kaththi and Thuppakki. Hence, expectations from the movie are huge.

Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the success of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, is pairing up with Vijay for this film. This is her second movie with Ilayathalapathy after Bairavaa.

Technical Team

The makers have signed two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman to score the music for Vijay 62. He had earlier scored music for three of the actor's films: Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Udhaya, and Mersal. Also, the project is the composer's second film with AR Murugadoss after the Hindi version of Ghajini.

Murugadoss has brought Girish Gangadharan and Sreekar Prasad on board to handle cinematography and editing, respectively.