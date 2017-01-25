The social media is abuzz with the news that Vijay and AR Murugadoss are set for their third collaboration. It is said that Lyca Productions, which bankrolled the duo's blockbuster Kaththi (2014), is joining hands with them again. Now, the filmmaker himself has given a clarification on the issue.

Bairavaa (Bhairava) box office collection: Singam 3 release delay to benefit Vijay's film

Speaking to a website, AR Murugadoss has said that talks are in the early stages and he is not in a position to reveal anything about the project now. Although the director has refused to divulge details about the movie, a few websites have reported that serious talks are on and the official announcement on the flick will be made in the coming weeks.

AR Murugadoss had collaborated with Vijay for the first time in 2012 action-thriller Thuppakki. The movie was about a man from the army fighting against terrorists during his vacation. It had tried to convey the message that a solider is never off his duty.

Their next movie was Kaththi. It dealt with the unholy nexus of political power, media and corporates. The movie is all about a common man standing up against the injustice when the establishment tries to snatch away the livelihood of the poor.

Both the movies were blockbusters that won critical appreciation as well as commercial success. It is thus logical that people are curious about their next venture.

Meanwhile, Lyca Productions is gaining a strong foothold in Kollywood by bankrolling biggies besides the low-budget flicks. Rajinikanth's 2.0, Yeman, Sabaash Naidu and Vada Chennai are some interesting projects in its kitty.

Returning to Vijay whose recent film Bairavaa has done a decent business at the box office, the actor will be teaming up with Atlee Kumar for his next film. The movie, produced by Sri Thenandal Films, will start rolling in February.