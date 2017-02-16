A junior artiste has spoken highly about the good qualities of Vijay. An actor named Noufal Babujohn has got the opportunity to work with Ilayathalapathy in his upcoming film, directed by Atlee Kumar, and he is all praise for the star's down-to-earth attitude.

Vijay 61 aka Thalapathy 61 first look: This is how Ilayathalapathy looks in Atlee's film [Photos]

On his Facebook page, he wrote, "Happened to get a very small junior artist role in #Thalapathy61 & witnessed a complete day shoot, in which I was also a part to share screen space with Thalapathy in narrow means. This man just shakes the whole unit with his stunning performances and receive applauds for each shot he completes successfully."

The budding artiste also reveals that Vijay performed action sequences on his own. "Didnt use any rope or safety belt or a dupe to perform a risky stunt, walked into the spot with waving hands to the crowd and fans along with his cute smile. No other helper or a umbrella boy was there beside him, he himself held the umbrella throughout the shooting. He even waved his hand to the fans for the applauds presented in a too position of the shot as mentioned above before as the risky shot."

"A man can be down to earth, but a star cant be down to earth and simple than him in any industry Proud #Thalapathy fan forever" he concluded.

Vijay 61 is currently being shot in Chennai and the team will soon travel to the UK for the next schedule. The untitled movie hit floors on February 1.

Vijay 61, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha in the female leads, marks the second union of Atlee Kumar and Vijay. They had earlier collaborated in Theri, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. The latest film is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.