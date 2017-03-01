Vijay's forthcoming movie with Atlee will be first of its kind for the actor. It is because Ilayathalapathy will be reportedly playing triple roles in his 61st movie.

Rumours are rife that Vijay will be seen doing triple roles – that of a father and his two sons. It is also the first time that the actor is playing a father and the roles of sons. Now, people are curious to see how well the actor carries off the three characters.

While Nithya Menen will be pairing up with the father's character, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha will be romancing his sons in the movie, which is presently being referred to as Vijay 61. It is interesting to note that similar rumours of Ilayathalapathy doing triple roles had surfaced during his earlier movie Theri with Atlee.

After the first look of Theri was released, rumours were rife that Vijay would be seen in three roles. Later, it turnout to be false as he was seen in only one character with three shades.

With Vijay 61, he will now join popular actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Ajith who have earlier played both father and son characters in their films.

Coming to the shooting of Vijay 61, the film unit wrapped up the first schedule recently. The second schedule will begin this week in Chennai and the film unit will travel to the US and France to shoot for important portions.

The forthcoming movie, produced by Sri Thenandal Films, will release in September. The film has SJ Surya, Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala and others in the cast.