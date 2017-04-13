Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan, which is set to release on Friday, April 14, is the Hindi remake of director Srijit Mukherji's Bengali film Rajkahini (2015). Rajkahini had won several awards at various international film festivals. The original film featured Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role and was based in Bengal.

Over the past several years, many popular regional films have been remade in Hindi. Let us take a look at some of the successful Hindi remakes of classic regional films.

Drishyam: It is a 2015 Hindi thriller film featuring Ajay Devgn, Sriya Saran and Tabu and is the remake of 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. Both the Malayalam and Hindi feature films turned out to be superhit.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja, this 2007 movie is the remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, starring Mohanlal. Bhool Bhulaiyaa turned out to be a blockbuster.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: This 2001 hit movie starring Madhavan, Diya Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles is remake of the popular Tamil film Minnale (2001). Although Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein wasn't an instant hit, it gradually turned out to be a cult movie among the Indian youth.

Hera Pheri: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty's Hera Pheri, which is the remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, is one of the most loved Hindi films of all times.

Bawarchi (1972): Starring Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bhaduri, Bawarchi was inspired by Bengali film Galpa Holeo Satyi(1966) by Tapan Sinha. It was later remade in Tamil and Kannada as well.

Nayak: This 2001 Hindi political thriller film, directed by Shankar, starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal in key roles, is a remake of S Shankar's successful Tamil film Mudhalvan.

Chachi 420: It is a 1997 Hindi film and a remake of the Tamil film Avvai Shanmughi. Kamal Haasan starred as the main lead in both the Tamil and Hindi movies. The Hindi comedy drama also had Tabu, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal among others.